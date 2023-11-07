Pupils from Carrick Grammar and Ballyclare High took part in the Royal British Legion’s Northern Ireland Festival of Remembrance in the Waterfront Hall at the weekend.

The event on Saturday, November 4, saw residents from across Northern Ireland come together to show their support for the Armed Forces community.

Hosted by the BBC’s Helen Mark, the commemorative event included performances from the acclaimed Band of The Royal Irish Regiment and the Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the 2nd Battalion, Northern Irish soprano Anna Gregg, the Kathryn Stewart School of Highland Dance and young singers from Carrick Grammar, Sullivan Upper and Ballyclare High.

The colour party on stage at the Waterfront Hall on November 4. (Pic: Contributed).

The festival paid tribute to the 50th Anniversary of the Ulster Defence Regiment’s Greenfinches. As part of the commemorations, the Royal Irish Museum loaned the Royal British Legion the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross (CGC) which recognises the bravery, sacrifice and service of the Home Service battalions of The Royal Irish Regiment and their forebears, The Ulster Defence Regiment.

To honour the sacrifices that many Greenfinches made, the daughter of Private Margaret Hearst, a part time member of the UDR, carried the CGC medal onto the stage. Private Margaret Hearst was killed in 1977 when gunmen entered her parent’s home on the South Armagh border. Her three-year-old daughter, Krystal, was lying in her cot and narrowly missed being hit. Krystal’s moving presentation of the CGC spotlighted the service and sacrifice of all those who served in the Greenfinches.