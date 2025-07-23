A Causeway Coast politican who was the victim of deepfake explicit images has said that consultation on criminalising those who create and share such images must deliver for victims.

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter said: “After sustained campaigning in the North and Britain I strongly welcome this public consultation that must lead to serious consequences for anyone involved in the creation and sharing of sexual deepfake images.

“These fake images can ruin lives. Victims often have to put up with images being shared widely online and this is an incredibly dehumanising and humiliating experience that can impact jobs, relationships and day-to-day life, leading to mental and other health problems."

Justice Minister Naomi Long has announced plans for the consultation, which will run until October.

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has said that a public consultation on criminalising the creation and sharing of sexually explicit deepfake images must deliver for victims. CREDIT NI WORLD

MLA Hunter continued: “I am glad that we are starting to see our legal system catch up to the changes in our society, particularly around technology and we must ensure that any legislation emanating from this consultation is victim-centered and takes into account the harm caused by these images and treats offenders accordingly.

"While this consultation only applies to adults, we need to see similar steps taken to protect our children from harmful actors online.

“It’s important that we see a widespread response to this consultation to send a clear message about the need to tackle this issue. The SDLP will continue working with stakeholders and campaigners to protect victims and to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long introduced the public consultation. CREDIT NEWS LETTER

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “I am proposing to criminalise the increasingly prevalent and despicable behaviours of creating and sharing sexually explicit deepfake images, where somebody’s image is inserted into sexually explicit content without their consent.

“It is abhorrent behaviour which can have devastating consequences for those whose identities are misused, the overwhelming majority of whom are women.

“Victims report feeling embarrassed, humiliated, violated and unsafe, they can suffer from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and some people even consider suicide because of their experiences.

“In short, this is an issue which can ruin lives, which is why we are proposing to criminalise the creation and sharing of sexually explicit deepfake images.”

The consultation deals with a range of factors, including motivation, whether the proposed offence should be dealt with in the crown or magistrates court, and the sentences that should be available to judges should the creation and sharing of a sexually explicit deepfake image become a criminal offence.

The Minister continued: “The creation of these new offences will add to a suite of measures already in place to protect people from intolerable sexually motivated behaviours and eradicate violence against women and girls.

“In 2022, I introduced a number of offences to deal with downblousing, upskirting and cyberflashing.

“Sexually explicit deepfake images are another form of sexual abuse and exploitation. I will continue to react and respond to enhance legislation relating to those who misuse developments in technology in such a way.”

The consultation, which closes on 6 October 2025, can be accessed here Proposals To Criminalise Sexually Explicit Deepfake Images | Department of Justice