Easter holiday arrangements for bin collections and other services in Mid Ulster Council district

Bin collections will take place as normal on Easter Monday and Tuesday in the Mid Ulster District Council area.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 28th Mar 2024, 12:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Householders are reminded to leave their bins at the kerb by 7.30am.

The Council says all its recycling centres will be closed on Monday (April 1) reopening on Tuesday (April 2).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over Easter the Council offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Easter holiday arrangements for Mid Ulster District Council services. Credit: MUDCEaster holiday arrangements for Mid Ulster District Council services. Credit: MUDC
Easter holiday arrangements for Mid Ulster District Council services. Credit: MUDC

All leisure centres and facilities will be closed on Sunday (March 31) and Monday and will reopen as normal on Tuesday.

The Burnavon will be closed on Sunday and open 10am - 4pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Read More
Owners reminded to keep dogs on leads between Ballintoy and Whitepark Bay from A...

Hill of the O'Neill and Ranfurly House, Dungannon, will also be closed on Sunday and open 10am - 4pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy, will be closed on Sunday and open as normal on Monday and Tuesday.

Magherafelt’s Bridewell be closed Easter Monday and Tuesday

OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory closed on Sunday and open as normal on Monday and Tuesday.

Related topics:Council