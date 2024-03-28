Easter holiday arrangements for bin collections and other services in Mid Ulster Council district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Householders are reminded to leave their bins at the kerb by 7.30am.

The Council says all its recycling centres will be closed on Monday (April 1) reopening on Tuesday (April 2).

Over Easter the Council offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Easter holiday arrangements for Mid Ulster District Council services. Credit: MUDC

All leisure centres and facilities will be closed on Sunday (March 31) and Monday and will reopen as normal on Tuesday.

The Burnavon will be closed on Sunday and open 10am - 4pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Hill of the O'Neill and Ranfurly House, Dungannon, will also be closed on Sunday and open 10am - 4pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy, will be closed on Sunday and open as normal on Monday and Tuesday.

Magherafelt’s Bridewell be closed Easter Monday and Tuesday