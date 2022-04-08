Bins will be collected as normal on Good Friday April 15 and on Easter Tuesday April 19.

Bins due to be collected on Monday April 18 will be lifted on Saturday April 16.

Recycling Centres at New Line, Lurgan and Fairgreen, Portadown will open on Good Friday April 15 but will close early. They will open again on April 16 but will be closed on April 18-19.

South Lake Leisure Centre will be open on Good Friday from 9am to 5pm and again on Saturday April 16 from 8am to 7pm. It will be closed on April 17-18 and reopen on April 19 from 9am to 9pm.

Kinnego Marina Office will be open throughout the holidays from April 15-19 at 9am to 5pm. Oxford Island and Kinnego Marina Site will be open from April 15-19 from 8am to 8pm.

Lough Neagh Discovery Centre will also be open during the holidays from April 15-19 at 10am to 5pm.

Tannaghmore Farm will be open from April 15-19 at 10am to 7.30pm.

Public parks will also be open during the Easter breaks from April 15-19 at 7am to 9pm.

Craigavon Civic Centre will be closed from April 15-19 as will all local Town Halls, Community Centres and Brownlow Community Hub except for those bookings which have been confirmed in advance.

