Easter raffle at Jeffers Bakery helps to raise funds for local charity drive

The winner of the raffle was Carol Anderson from Lisburn, who was delighted with her prize.
Jeffers Bakery manager Deborah was also delighted to be able to donate the proceeds of the raffle to Michael.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Michael Timmons will be travelling around all six counties of Northern Ireland in a Massey Ferguson 390 beginning on April 27 to raise funds for The Mandeville Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital, which is a specialist treatment centre for cancer patients.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Michael’s own late wife Joan was treated at the Mandeville Unit over a period of several years and received exceptional care.
Find out more about the charity tractor run, and how you can make a donation online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/six-counties-tractor-run support.