Easter raffle at Jeffers Bakery helps to raise funds for local charity drive

Jeffers Bakery in Lisburn recently held an Easter raffle, with the proceeds being donated to Michael Trimmons from Lower Ballinderry, who is planning a tractor run in aid of the Mandeville Unit at the Craigavon Area Hospital.

The winner of the raffle was Carol Anderson from Lisburn, who was delighted with her prize.

Jeffers Bakery manager Deborah was also delighted to be able to donate the proceeds of the raffle to Michael.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Timmons will be travelling around all six counties of Northern Ireland in a Massey Ferguson 390 beginning on April 27 to raise funds for The Mandeville Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital, which is a specialist treatment centre for cancer patients.

Jeffers Bakery manager Deborah presents the Easter raffle prize to winner Carol Anderson and the proceeds to local man Michael Trimmons who will be taking part in a tractor run to raise money for the Mandeville Unit at the Craigavon Area Hospital

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael’s own late wife Joan was treated at the Mandeville Unit over a period of several years and received exceptional care.