Ecos Park is Ballymena venue for ‘Darkness Into Light’ 2022

This year’s Darkness Into Light will raise awareness of the issue of suicide and vital funds for 14 local mental health and suicide prevention charities.

Proudly supported by Electric Ireland, the event will take place as the sun rises on Saturday, May 7, when the Ballymena will take place at the Ecos Park.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone can sign up to participate at www.darknessintolight.com.

‘Ballymena Darkness Into Light (DIL) committee members joined Pieta and Electric Ireland for the launch of the annual fundraising event - Martha Lemon, Ballymena DIL committee member, Anne Smyth, Electric Ireland, Tracy Mongan, Pieta, and Claire Anderson Ballymena DIL committee member’

As the world continues to reopen, Darkness Into Light will return with its organised walks in over 17 countries across fivecontinents, beginning in darkness at sunrise and continuing for 5km through to dawn to symbolise the journey from despair to hope.

In recent years, up to 200,000 people gathered around the globe for this very worthwhile cause which began back in 2009 with just 400 people walking through Dublin’s Phoenix Park in solidarity with those experiencing dark times.

This year, people in every county in Northern Ireland are encouraged to sign up to participate in one of 16 organised walks and in doing so support the charities in their local area that are providing vital services to those in need.

Calling on people to sign up at darknessintolight.com and choose a walk local to them, the organisers are reminding participants that by simply signing up to the event, they are making a valuable contribution to helping raise funds for life-saving work in therapy and intervention services for those impacted by suicide.

Speaking on the importance of the event in supporting the ongoing work that Pieta and its partner charities undertake, Rachel Murphy Fundraising and Marketing Director for the organisation said: “In the last year, Pieta as well as each of our partner charities in Northern Ireland and across the world, have seen increased demand for the services we provide.

“Darkness into Light is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together across the globe in the spirit of solidarity,

comfort and compassion to help people at a very local level. Social connection is the heartbeat of what we do, so we are delighted to have our organised events back this May.”