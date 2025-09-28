A Lurgan rap music artist is enjoying an amazing online response after releasing a remix to one of Ed Sheeran’s most popular hits.

Joseph Robinson – aka ‘Wee Joe’ – had met the global superstar at the start of 2025 when he visited Northern Ireland as part of the UK-wide launch of his new charity, The Ed Sheeran Foundation.

It was at the Hotbox Entertainment studio in Belfast where Joe got the totally unexpected opportunity of a lifetime to perform for the superstar.

Rapper 'Wee Joe' in his remix of the Ed Sheeran hit ‘Shape Of You’. Picture: HBE UK,

In tribute to the inspiration he and other young music artists received that day from Ed, the 23-year-old Lurgan rapper has just released a remix to his hit ‘Shape of You’.

In the track, Joe celebrates the unique sound and culture of Ireland while paying tribute to one of the world’s biggest songs through raw energy, clever wordplay and by adding his own local flavour.

"I had been anticipating it for a while and now that it’s out I’ve gained over 250,000 views on Tiktok and instagram and over 20,000 views on the music video,” said Joe.

"The reception has been amazing especially from the Lurgan community.

Joseph Robinson - aka 'Wee Joe' - from Lurgan loving the moment of performing with Ed Sheeran at the Hotbox Entertainment studio in Belfast in January 2025. Picture: Bradley Quinn.

"After previously performing with Ed himself back in January, this was my way to pay tribute to him supporting the up and coming artists in Northen Ireland through the Ed Sheeran Foundation.”

Joe released the song on the platform Hotbox Entertainment based in Belfast which aims to support and enable the growth of the music and entertainment scene across Ireland.