Eden to Carrickfergus bus service fears allayed with additional stop confirmed

The public transport operator met with elected representative amid fears many people in the community could be negatively impacted with the loss of a bus turning area at Kilroot due to development work.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We have worked hard with stakeholders and local representatives to find a solution for our passengers. We are pleased to confirm that from Monday, 14th February, an additional stop will operate from Kilroot Business Park, serving our passengers in Eden Village and benefitting those using public transport to and from the business park.”

The response has been welcomed locally. East Antrim DUP said: “This not only ensures that Eden will remain connected to the bus timetable, but the additional stop in the business park will be a benefit to those who use and work there.”

The bus turning area at Eden. Google image