Eileen Thornton: police confirm name of Ballymena road tragedy victim

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2024, 19:06 BST
Police have released the name of a woman who sadly died after a road traffic collision outside Ballymena on Tuesday evening (September 3).

She was 44-year-old Eileen Thornton from the Broughshane area.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “We received a report shortly after 8pm of a single-vehicle collision on the Cushendall Road.

"Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however Eileen sadly passed away later in hospital.

Woman (44) died in hospital after a road traffic collision outside Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Woman (44) died in hospital after a road traffic collision outside Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist with our investigation, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or other footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 1515 03/09/24.”

