An elderly Cookstown woman says her TV reception has been ruined after a new 5G telecommunications mast was erected beside her home.

The 82-year-old has been trying for weeks to find a resolution to the problem without success.

"This has been an extremely upsetting and difficult time for me," said the woman, who asked not to be named.

Describing the masts as "ugly and unsightly" so close to houses, the resident said watching TV had helped her to cope living on her own after her husband passed away four years ago.

The telecommunication masts at Morgans Hill Road, Cookstown.

However the arrival of the new larger 5G mast at Morgans Hill Road started to interfer with her TV reception and “created problems for other householders in the area”.

The telecommunications mast was placed beside a smaller mast which were erected by 02.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said he is aware of the situation and has been trying to establish which company erected it.

"I raised this matter with Council officials within the Planning Service some time ago and at present they are ascertaining who owns the mast," he said.

The telecommunciation masts at Morgans Hill Road, Cookstown. Credit: Householder

Councillor Wilson said he hoped to find out that information in the near future. He added that the mast should not be interfering with TV reception.

The elderly resident said she called a contact number on the mast, but again no help was forthcoming as to when there will be a solution to the problem.