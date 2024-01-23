Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The storage will allow pupils who attend Kenbaan Community Pre School to easily identify and access their preferred book and continue to enjoy being part of the Get Ready to Learn Big Bedtime Read initiative. In addition, some of the money has been used to purchase more books for the pre-school’s library.

The Get Ready to Learn Big Bedtime Read programme supports staff working within preschool education settings and helps develop parents’ understanding of the benefits that come from reading to children. It also empowers them to create and sustain a learning environment that is both positive and nurturing.

First established in Kenbaan House back in 1985, but now operating on the grounds of Saint Brigid’s Primary School on the town’s Broughshane Road, Kenbaan Community Pre School is open to children aged three to four years.

The funding was donated after Energia Group employee Louise Kennedy nominated the playgroup.

“It is great that Energia Group are able to support the local community,” said Louise.

“I know that this grant will be a huge help to the nursery and ultimately to the kids because in the current cost of living crisis – and the many funding cuts – every single penny is welcome,” she added.

