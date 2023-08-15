English visitor left with flat battery after being unable to find working car charging point in Cookstown

A Cookstown councillor has described the lack of electrical charging points for cars in the town as "a disgrace" after a visitor was left with a flat battery because he couldn't find a working charge point.

Ulster Unionist representative Trevor Wilson is calling for a review of the number and the location of vehicle charging points in Cookstown and Mid Ulster area.

Councillor Wilson said he has been in touch with the provider, ESB ecars, after an English visitor recently complained to him that he couldn’t find a working charge point during a weekend visit.

The Mid Ulster councillor said ESB ecars told him that of the five chargers they have in Cookstown, only two were working - at the Glenavon House Hotel and at the town's Leisure Centre.

One of the electrical car chargers in Cookstown town centre. Credit: Google Maps

"The charger at the Leisure Centre is closed after 6pm on Saturday and Sunday evenings, so that left the charger at the Glenavon House Hotel to serve electrical car users visiting Cookstown," he said.

"How are we to get more motorists to follow the Government's plan to turn away from diesel and petrol and buy electric cars when the facilities are not working?"

Councillor Wilson said the matter needed to be looked at as a matter of urgency.

Cookstown Councillor Trevor Wilson has called for a review of the number and location of electrical car chargers in Cookstown. Credit: National World

"The infrastructure for electrical chargers and their location must be looked at if we are serious about ecars bringing visitors here," he continued.

"Electric car users have to plan their journeys and travel in confidence that the town they are visiting will have chargers which are working and conveniently located."