Rain or shine, there’s still time to explore Mid Ulster with Translink this summer

With just a few weeks left of summer, Translink is encouraging people across Mid Ulster District Council to get out and explore more by public transport.

Whether you’re going on an adventure with the whole family, catching up with friends or shopping in town, Translink can help you get there.

With a host of great value fares for everyone to enjoy this summer, the Translink ‘Days Out’ webpage should be your first stop when planning your next adventure for ticket information and trip inspiration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From enjoying the flavours of the Artisan Farmers Markets in Dungannon, shopping at the bustling Town Centre Saturdays in Cookstown, discovering Seamus Heaney’s early inspiration in Bellaghy, and exploring ancient Ulster at sites such as Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House, and St Lurach's Church in Maghera, there’s so much to see and do by bus in Mid Ulster.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, joins Mark Ferran from Translink’s Dungannon Bus Centre to encourage people across Mid Ulster to get out and explore more by bus. Credit: Matt Mackey

Families can take advantage of the Family and Friends ticket for £23, which offers unlimited day travel on all Translink services within Northern Ireland for up to two adults and four children. Or explore more of what Belfast has to offer with a Metro & Gilder Family ticket for just £10 for 2 adults and 4 children which provides unlimited day travel on all Metro and Glider services.

It's not just families who can make the most of bus and train summer days out - the Bus Rambler ticket for unlimited day travel is only £10 per adult and can be used on all Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro and Glider services within Northern Ireland after 9.15am.

For those who want to go further afield, the iLink Travel Card will offer unlimited bus and train day travel within Northern Ireland for only £17.50 or £8.75 for a child or ylink card holder. Or if you’re eligible for a 60+ SmartPass or a Senior SmartPass, you can take advantage of free travel anywhere in Northern Ireland on any Translink bus or train service completely free of charge.