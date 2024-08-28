Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon councillors have united in tribute to mother-of-four Erin Harbinson, a tireless campaigner for women caught up in the Southern Health Trust’s cervical smear review.

The 44-year-old Tandragee woman – who passed away on August 10 – was diagnosed with advanced stage cervical cancer in 2021, after the results of three smear tests were misread over the course of a decade, for which the Southern Health and Social Care Trust apologised.

The classroom assistant was diagnosed just two weeks before a major review was ordered into the results of 17,500 smear tests carried out within the Southern Trust.

That review led to the formation of the Ladies with Letters group.

Erin Harbinson. Picture; family image

Speaking at Monday’s monthly council meeting in Craigavon Civic Centre, Councillor Julie Flaherty (UUP, Portadown DEA) commented: “It’s been a very difficult month, because on August 10, a golden heart stopped beating.”

She described Erin Harbinson as a “true warrior and a battle-hardened campaigner” who even in her hardest days, worked so hard to help others.

“It has been an honour to work with the Ladies with Letters in this borough, and although we are devastated at the loss and bereft for Trevor, Matthew, Liam, Keelan, Connie, and all her friends and family, we pledge to continue to fight for answers,” said Cllr Flaherty.

Cllr Julie Flaherty. Picture: ABC Borough Council

“We are taking a delegation to meet the Health Minister next week. We will have an empty chair at that table, but the fight goes on for Erin and for everything she stood for, for every young girl, for every mother, daughter, sister, niece, on behalf of everyone of the 17,500 ladies who received a letter through their door.

“We will not rest until we get answers for Erin, the answers she deserved, the answers they all deserve via a statutory public inquiry.”

Councillor Keith Ratcliffe (TUV, Cusher DEA) explained that he had attended the Tandragee lady’s funeral service.

“I just want to take a moment to extend my heartfelt condolences to Erin’s husband, Trevor, her beloved children, Matthew, Liam, Keelan and Connie, and the entire family circle,” he said.

Councillor Keith Ratcliffe. Picture: ABC Borough Council

“Erin was only 44 years of age, far too young to be taken from this world, and she fought with incredible strength and courage against a disease that no one should have to endure.

“Erin was much more than just a fighter. She is a beacon of hope and determination.

“Through her involvement with the Ladies with Letters group, she poured her heart into the fight for justice, standing alongside others in the search for answers.

“At Clare Primary School, Erin was cherished by both the teaching staff and the children. She left an incredible mark on everyone she encountered.

Alderman Paul Berry. Picture: ABC Borough Council

“Attending her funeral with Cllr Flaherty, it was a profoundly moving experience. Seeing the pain etched in the faces of her loved ones was unbearable.”

Cllr Ratcliffe went on to mention Lynsey Courtney, a young Portadown woman who tragically lost her brave battle with cervical cancer in September 2018.

The Cusher DEA representative remarked: “It reminded me so vividly of another heartbreaking loss, Lynsey Courtney who passed away nearly six years ago, on September 23, 2018, at the age of 30.

“Lynsey’s parents, Ron and Sandra, and her young son Callum were left shattered by her untimely death.

“These losses and tragedies could and should have been prevented. The failings of the Southern Trust have left families, like Erin and Lynsey’s, [dealing with] unimaginable grief.

“I want to thank the council for arranging a meeting with the Southern Trust.

Councillor Clare McConville-Walker. Picture: ABC Borough Council

“Just a few months ago, I presented the Royal College Consulting Report. I demanded answers, answers that were not provided, leaving us with more questions and deep frustration. Unfortunately, it would appear that lessons were not learned.

“Erin and Lynsey’s families deserve the truth. They deserve clarity, accountability and justice. My party and I will do all within our power to call for a statutory public enquiry.”

Councillor Jessica Johnston (Alliance, Lagan River DEA) praised the Tandragee lady for her bravery: “On behalf of my party, I would like to extend our condolences to Erin’s family and friends.

“Erin bravely told her story about the battle she faced, and raised the alarm more times than enough for lessons to be learned. So our thoughts and sympathy will remain with Erin’s family and friends, as it’s unimaginable what they are going through at this present time.”

Councillor Clare McConville-Walker (Sinn Féin, Portadown DEA) also passed on her condolences on behalf of her party.

“Having met her and other Ladies with Letters, I was in awe of her courage and strength as she bravely shared her story with the other ladies,” she said. “And she did this so that she could help and support all of those other ladies there.

“Cllr Flaherty has rightly said Erin was a true warrior. I would like to take this opportunity to pass on my condolences, and those of my fellow SF party colleagues, to her husband, sons and daughter, her wider family circle and friends.

“Her life was taken far too soon, though I know Erin’s influence and inspiration will remain as a source of bravery and hope for others.”

Being from Tandragee, Alderman Paul Berry (Independent, Cusher DEA) explained that he had known the mother-of-four for a long time: “I would like to be associated with the remarks. Cllr Flaherty has put them very well.

“I would sympathise with Trevor and his kids on the very sad loss of a loving wife and mother,” he said. “I had the pleasure of knowing her for many years locally in the town, and from the school she worked in. Even my kids knew her very well, and it was a tragedy to lose such a young life to this terrible disease.

“But, as Cllr Flaherty and others have said, she had that fight in her, and I believe that this has given more incentive to the ladies to continue that fight in memory of Erin.

“I have no doubt they’ll do it to the best of their ability, for Erin and for many others who have been impacted as a result of what has gone on in this very sad situation.

“So I would just concur with the remarks, and continue to remember Trevor and his children in our prayers at this time.”

Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon (SDLP, Armagh DEA) explained that he too would be pushing for a public enquiry: “Can I be associated with the remarks, especially those of Cllr Flaherty.

“I may add to those that on behalf of every husband and son, every brother and every father, we owe it to Erin, to her husband Trevor, her sons, Matthew, Liam, Keelan, and daughter Connie to walk every step of that fight for truth, for justice and for that public inquiry, so that those in management and who are responsible are held to account.

“We owe it to Erin and to all those Ladies with Letters to continue offering our support in the weeks, months and years ahead.”

Alderman Gareth Wilson (DUP, Cusher DEA) remarked that the circumstances which had led to Erin’s passing had been particularly tragic, saying: “On behalf of our party group in here, I just want to associate ourselves with all the remarks that have been given this evening.

“It is such a sombre and heart-wrenching situation to be in. Losing anyone, losing any family members, is a huge blow, but it must be so much more difficult given the very, very difficult situation that this family found themselves in with this health issue.

“I would fully support all those efforts in terms of getting the answers that Erin’s family needs, and others as well.

“So we just extend our sympathies and prayers to the family at this very sad time.”

Councillor Tim McClelland (DUP, Lagan River DEA) echoed the sentiment expressed right across the chamber: “May I be associated with the comments and the remarks that other members have made in relation to Erin, who I knew.

“As others have said, Erin was taken far too soon, and our hearts go out to Trevor and his children during these awful days. May God be with them at this time.”