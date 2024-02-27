Register
BREAKING

Essential structural work leads to temporary closure of Dungannon Courthouse from end of March

Dungannon Courthouse will close temporarily from March 29 while essential structural work is carried out.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

All court business will be relocated as follows: Dungannon Crown Court business will sit at Newry Courthouse; Newry Crown Court will sit at Craigavon Courthouse.

All other Dungannon Court business will sit at Omagh Courthouse.

Read More
Insider’s Made in Northern Ireland Awards 2024 are open for entries
Dungannon Courthouse which will close temporarily from March 29.. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse which will close temporarily from March 29.. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse which will close temporarily from March 29.. Credit: Google Maps
Most Popular

The work to replace a defective structural beam will result in Dungannon Courthouse’s closure until July 1.

The NI Courts Service will engage with partners and stakeholders in advance to ensure they are aware of the changes.