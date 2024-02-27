Essential structural work leads to temporary closure of Dungannon Courthouse from end of March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All court business will be relocated as follows: Dungannon Crown Court business will sit at Newry Courthouse; Newry Crown Court will sit at Craigavon Courthouse.

All other Dungannon Court business will sit at Omagh Courthouse.

Dungannon Courthouse which will close temporarily from March 29.. Credit: Google Maps

The work to replace a defective structural beam will result in Dungannon Courthouse’s closure until July 1.