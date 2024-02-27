Essential structural work leads to temporary closure of Dungannon Courthouse from end of March
Dungannon Courthouse will close temporarily from March 29 while essential structural work is carried out.
All court business will be relocated as follows: Dungannon Crown Court business will sit at Newry Courthouse; Newry Crown Court will sit at Craigavon Courthouse.
All other Dungannon Court business will sit at Omagh Courthouse.
The work to replace a defective structural beam will result in Dungannon Courthouse’s closure until July 1.
The NI Courts Service will engage with partners and stakeholders in advance to ensure they are aware of the changes.