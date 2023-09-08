Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is hosting free events across two venues in celebration of European Heritage Open Day this weekend.

There will be lots of fun activities and history demonstrations for all the family on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 at Sentry Hill and Pogue’s Entry.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Pogue’s Entry Historical Cottage will come alive on September 9, Alexander Irvine Day, from 11am to 4pm with living history demonstrations, live music, and craft activities for adults and children.

Sentry Hill. (Pic Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

"This historical venue is famous for being where the writer Alexander Irvine grew up in the late 1800s before going on to immortalise it in his book ‘My Lady of the Chimney Corner’, and actors playing Alexander and his mother Anna will bring scenes from the book to life during the day.

"There will be storytelling and soda bread-making on the griddle over the fire inside the cottage, and crochet demonstrations and children’s crafts and nature trails in the garden where there will also be gardeners from the Irish Garden Plant Society on hand to talk about the wonderful varieties of plants, fruit and vegetables found there. Musicians will also be dropping in throughout the day to add atmosphere and help take visitors back to how the place would have looked and sounded in the late 19th Century.”

The spokesperson added: “Sentry Hill will also be opening its doors on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 4pm where an actor playing the part of a local landowner will help introduce visitors to the site and a wide range of activities for visitors to enjoy or participate in.

"With the property famous for its extensive historical collections, activities will focus on fashion, photography and the collection of artefacts.

Pogue's Entry, Antrim. (Pic Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

“On both days, items in the house collected by the family, and the fact that William Fee McKinney was in the Belfast Photographic Society, will influence lino cutting workshops, where visitors will be able to print items to take home, and thaumatrope making workshops for children.

"In the house there will be an opportunity to hear about the practice of using fur and feathers in clothing and its decoration in the clothing and its decoration in the 1800s, try on items of Victorian clothing and hats and see embroidery demonstrations.

“In addition, on the Saturday there will be a wool spinning demonstration in the house and cyanotype printing demonstrations using flowers and plants, while on Sunday there will be a lace demonstration in the dining room, where visitors will be able to try making some bobbin lace, and a willow basket making demonstration in the farmyard.

“On the Sunday afternoon proceedings will be drawn to a close with a performance by Ballyduff Silver Band from 2pm.

"Both events are free and open to the public. Don't miss this opportunity to step back in time and experience the history of The Antrim and Newtownabbey borough. No booking necessary.”