Register
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Man hospitalised following Shore Road collision

Members of the emergency services were tasked to a two-vehicle collision in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey this morning (Friday).
By Russell Keers
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision, which resulted in delays in both directions of the carriageway for a time, saw one person transferred to hospital by ambulance.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Shore Road, Jordanstown, at 8.20am this morning, Friday, September 8.

Read More
15 great pictures of people enjoying the Shoreline Festival in Newtownabbey
Members of the emergency services attended the collision in the Shore Road area. (PSNI).Members of the emergency services attended the collision in the Shore Road area. (PSNI).
Members of the emergency services attended the collision in the Shore Road area. (PSNI).
Most Popular

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. No roads were closed as a result.”

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson added: “NIAS despatched one emergency crew to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital by Ambulance.”

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson confirmed on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website that the road was reopened to motorists shortly after 9am.

Related topics:NewtownabbeyPolicePSNIDepartment for InfrastructureNorthern Ireland