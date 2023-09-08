Man hospitalised following Shore Road collision
The collision, which resulted in delays in both directions of the carriageway for a time, saw one person transferred to hospital by ambulance.
Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Shore Road, Jordanstown, at 8.20am this morning, Friday, September 8.
“One man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. No roads were closed as a result.”
A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson added: “NIAS despatched one emergency crew to the incident.
“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital by Ambulance.”
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson confirmed on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website that the road was reopened to motorists shortly after 9am.