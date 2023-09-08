Members of the emergency services were tasked to a two-vehicle collision in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey this morning (Friday).

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision, which resulted in delays in both directions of the carriageway for a time, saw one person transferred to hospital by ambulance.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Shore Road, Jordanstown, at 8.20am this morning, Friday, September 8.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the emergency services attended the collision in the Shore Road area. (PSNI).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. No roads were closed as a result.”

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson added: “NIAS despatched one emergency crew to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital by Ambulance.”