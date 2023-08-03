A charity football match and fun day is being held in Lurgan this Sunday (August 6) to help raise awareness of mental health issues, with some special guests turning out to make the day extra special.

Just a Chat was set up to raise awareness and combat the stigma of mental health for young people between the ages of 11-18 and with the charity having recently launched a football team, this weekend’s match against Oxford Sunnyside is much anticipated.

Special guests giving their support to the day at Knockramer Park will be ex-Manchester United star Keith Gillespie, social media influencer and comedian Black Paddy, Glenavon player Conor McClosky, boxer Ciaran McVarnock and comedian Sean Hegarty.

‘Dublin-based Black Paddy, who recently paid a visit to Lurgan, met up with Conor Hegarty from Just a Chat to learn more about the worthwhile work being carried out and to give his support.

Black Paddy learns more about Just a Chat during his visit to Lurgan from Conor Hegarty. Picture: Just a Chat.

The aim of Sunday’s match is to not only raise essential funds for the charity but to also raise awareness of mental health in the local area.

“We are playing a very experienced over 35s side who fancy their chances against us,” said a spokesperson for Just a Chat. “But what they don’t know is we have a few surprises up our sleeves on the day and let's just say I'm quietly confident of getting the win.

"Off the field the real winners will be everyone who comes along on the day. Not only will it be a fantastic fun day for the whole family but we will be handing out leaflets and info booklets to everyone to take home. Think of it as a mental health first aid kit for the home. We will be available throughout the day to stop and chat to everyone about any issues you might have or even just to say hello.”

