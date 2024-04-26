Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For many years the former Grattan’s Arcade, which housed a number of retail outlets over the years, has become very run-down and dilapidated. Now a firm called GSDL Ltd, which is described as ‘letting and operating of own or leased real estate’ business, has submitted a planning application to build three retail outlets and 19 houses.

New homes are planned for Windsor Avenue, Lurgan, Co Armagh as part of a redevelopment of the former Grattan's Arcade which has lay derelict for some years. Images courtesy of Coogan and Co Architects

Sinn Féin councillor Mary O'Dowd welcomed the news saying: “The announcement that a mixed-used retail and residential development is planned for the old Stewarts/Grattan's Arcade site on Windsor Avenue is both exciting and timely.

"This will provide new accommodation choices at a time when they are sorely needed, and new retail provision will attract added footfall to the town centre.

"It will also improve the image of Windsor Avenue, with the dilapidated site of the old shopping complex having become an eyesore, especially for people who use the area to access our beautiful park.”

New homes are planned for Castle Lane and Windsor Avenue areas of Lurgan, Co Armagh as part of a redevelopment of the former Grattan's Arcade which has lay derelict for some years. Images courtesy of Coogan and Co Architects

A spokesperson for Coogan and Co Architects said: “This proposed scheme is located on a Brownfield Site within the Town Centre and Primary Retail Core of Lurgan. At present, the site houses a large, vacant retail unit, which is becoming increasingly dilapidated, and is not providing any amenity to the residents of Lurgan.

"Consequently, this scheme has been designed, by analysis of the context of the area, with the hope to reintroduce desirable retail units to the locale, whilst providing much sought after residential development close to the Town Centre, to provide 19no. residential units and 3no. retail units.

"The scheme conception and design were developed in line with local context and planning policy, with the aim to create a development which enhances this area, in a way which will benefit local residents.

"In order to produce a visually appealing scheme, which blends into the locality, careful consideration was given to the layout, massing, scale, design pallet and landscaping of the scheme.

New homes are planned for Castle Lane and Windsor Avenue areas of Lurgan, Co Armagh as part of a redevelopment of the former Grattan's Arcade which has lay derelict for some years. Images courtesy of Coogan and Co Architects

"The layout of the development allows this underutilised site to be used for retail, fronting the car park which will increase footfall in the area, as well as residential accommodation accessed from Windsor Avenue. Providing a mix of uses in this development will promote a “vibrant town centre”, as described in the Strategic Planning Policy Statement for Northern Ireland.

"The scale and massing of the proposed development respects the surrounding context, whilst the design palette and landscaping were selected to promote visual amenity and provide a functional outdoor space for residents.

"Car parking provision for the development was carefully allocated, so as not to put a strain on surrounding roads through on street parking. All houses have been designed with two spaces in-curtilage per dwelling, the apartments have ample communal spaces and visitor parking is also provided onsite. Car parking is provided for the retail units by the existing carpark at the adjacent site.