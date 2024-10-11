Experience the magic of the Causeway Safari Park with free screening of ‘The Lion Game’ documentary
Thursday, October 24, is the date for a special free screening of ‘The Lion Game’ which offers a nostalgic journey into one of the region's most cherished attractions, showcasing the wildlife, adventures, and memories that made the Safari Park a beloved destination for families and nature lovers alike.
Causeway Safari Park was located at Benvarden just outside Ballymoney and was developed in 1970 by Pat and Louise Stephenson. It was the first National Safari Park on the island of Ireland and its success saw the team welcome 6,000 people during its first three days of opening.
The main attractions were Cesco the elephant, Nora the zonkey, Pete the chimp and of course the majestic lions. The park also offered many other attractions for visitors, including the American super slide, the moonwalk, trains and a cafe.
This screening is a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with cherished memories and share stories over some refreshments.
Bookings for the free screening can be made via Eventbrite.
For more information on how to book your free place, email [email protected] or phone 028 276 60230.
Anyone who is interested in finding out more about Causeway Safari Park can visit the fantastic new exhibition, ‘A Causeway Safari Tale’, which is currently open in Ballymoney Museum.
Learn more about the stories, memories and people who visited and worked there over the years, and of course the animals that called it home. Find out more about this exhibition at https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/news/go-wild-at-ballymoney-museum-with-new-exhibition-a-causeway-safari-tale
The exhibition continues until March 1, 2025.