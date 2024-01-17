‘Extremely challenging’ conditions for bin collections in parts of Mid Ulster district
A council spokesperson stressed that they will endeavour to collect any missed bins as soon as possible.
"In the meantime, please leave your bins out if they haven't been collected and we will pick up missed routes as soon as we can," the spokesperson said.
Roads affected by the wintry weather in recent days, which crews were unable to access, included: Urbalshiney Road, Fallylea Road, Fallylea Lane, Druminatta Road, Creevagh Road, Fergarron Road, Corby Road, Ballynasolus Road, and Corvanaghan Road.
The spokesperson added: "Regarding gritting, DfI triggered the protocol requesting our assistance in gritting town centre footpaths this morning."
The cold snap is expected to continue until Thursday when milder conditions are expected to arrive in Northern Ireland.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson Mid Ulster Council services will be unaffected by tomorrow’s strike.