‘Extremely challenging’ conditions for bin collections in parts of Mid Ulster district

The wintry weather conditions continue to make some areas "extremely challenging" for bin collection crews in the Mid Ulster Council district.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A council spokesperson stressed that they will endeavour to collect any missed bins as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, please leave your bins out if they haven't been collected and we will pick up missed routes as soon as we can," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roads affected by the wintry weather in recent days, which crews were unable to access, included: Urbalshiney Road, Fallylea Road, Fallylea Lane, Druminatta Road, Creevagh Road, Fergarron Road, Corby Road, Ballynasolus Road, and Corvanaghan Road.

Bin collections have been 'extremely challenging' in Mid Ulster area. Credit: Submitted

The spokesperson added: "Regarding gritting, DfI triggered the protocol requesting our assistance in gritting town centre footpaths this morning."

The cold snap is expected to continue until Thursday when milder conditions are expected to arrive in Northern Ireland.