Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has produced a cookbook of healthy, low-coast recipes that can all be cooked in an air fryer.

The publication was developed as part of the energy efficiency work currently being undertaken by council’s Community Health and Wellbeing Team to highlight the benefits of using an air fryer as a low cost energy alternative to a conventional oven or deep fat fryer.

All the recipes have been reviewed by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust health improvement dietitians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement council noted air fryers have grown in popularity over the past year and the different sizes available mean they’re suitable for any size household.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with Karen Bruce, environmental health officer; Sandra Anderson, Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership and Orlagh McCaughan, business and community support officer.

"They circulate air around the food to cook it – instead of using a lot of oil to cook food, your food is ‘fried’ using hot air. They are much healthier than using deep fat fryers as they use little or no oil - the perforated basket allows excess oil to drain from the food and the finished item is still crispy,” the council statement added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Launching the cookbook, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “Council is delighted to launch this great resource, which provides healthy, low-cost recipes which can be cooked in an air fryer.

"During the current cost of living crisis, every penny counts and cooking in the air fryer can help many families save money on energy costs. We hope you enjoy the recipes listed.”

Advertisement

Advertisement