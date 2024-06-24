Fabulous classic cars as well as tractors and farm vehicles expected at annual Waringstown Vintage Car Rally

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a fabulous array of unique old vehicles, Waringstown Vintage Rally has always attracted the best in classic cars and customised vehicles and this year’s event promises to be just as great.

This Friday, Waringstown will play host once again, and it all starts at 6pm. While the theme for this year is Jaguar and Fordson all makes and models of vehicles will be more than welcome.

A family night out at the vintage rally in Waringstown. LM2709-905sg

Not only does it attract interesting vehicles but it also raises much needed funds each year for the NI Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF).

Star of the show is popular TV presenter and leading chef Ms Paula McIntyre who is also a charity ambassador’s author. Both she and Mrs Catherine McKeown, Organ Donation Promotion Manager. Public Health Agency (PHA), will officially launch the event at 7pm. Recently appointed new Charity Chairperson Rev Jim McCaughan and new Vice Chair Trevor Kinkaid will be in attendance.

Vehicle registration points will be available on the evening to register your vehicle. Entrance fee of £10 includes a finishers award gift.

All vehicles participating must be covered by the appropriate insurance and road requirements whilst drivers must hold the appropriate licence. All vehicles are encouraged to enter the village via the Banbridge Road, and motorbikes via the Clare Road to assembly points.

The Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF), a charity having been founded close to the village by the late Mr Walter and Mrs Josie Kerr MBE, will roll out the annual Waringstown Cavalcade. The NI Kidney Research Fund is proud to be Northern Ireland’s first and leading charity funding Kidney Research and the longest running charity promoting organ donation.

The NIKRF is run entirely by volunteers, spread across many support groups in NI, working to support the charity with donations and events. Events such as the Waringstown Cavalcade, help to fund research and for over fifty years, the charity has been honoured to have funded over one hundred scientists, doctors and nurses, all based in NI.