Families having to decide whether to eat or heat

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gardenmore Presbyterian and Larne Baptist Churches have been helping local people get free of debt through partnering with Christians Against Poverty (CAP) for the past seven years, but they warn that living is now costing millions of low income families everything as energy prices continue to soar, with no sign of improvement.

Wendy Davison, CAP’s Centre Manager in Larne, said: “Many local families living on a low income are already in a financial crisis due to widespread rising costs. The recently announced gas price rises (due in October) on top of previous increases in the price of gas,

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

electricity and oil - not to mention all the other price increases, will result in debt, desperation and in some cases, destitution for local people this winter.”

(EDITORIAL IMAGE)

CAP client Edith, said: “Sometimes I had to go without meals. If I was at work, I made a point of eating, as I was in company. Nobody else needed to know if I wasn’t able to have breakfast or to have dinner that night.” Wendy said: “People on low income are finding the cost of living crisis is reducing their options and forcing them to make difficult decisions - like whether to use fuel to cook something or keep warm.”

Almost half the people who approach CAP for help have been going without heating on a regular basis before contacting them, with one recent family having no heat in their home for the past three years.

Debt coach Sharon said: “It’s actually frightening to imagine what that figure will be this winter, with the way energy prices have been going. “Behind these stats are real families facing a real struggle to keep themselves warm and fed during the colder months.

“People need more support to ensure they have a livable income and can afford their basic needs.

“It’s more important now than ever that people know there is help and support out there.”

“We’d encourage anyone who’s struggling, or knows someone who’s struggling, to seek free debt help by contacting CAP on 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org.

“You can also find out more about CAP by doing an online search for ‘Christians Against Poverty’.”

Sharon addedd: “If you are interested in doing a CAP money course to help manage your money and create a budget we will be running courses on 8th, 15th and 22nd September at 10am in Larne Baptist Church.

Pre Registration is essential and childcare will be provided by pre registration.