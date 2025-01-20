Families unite to remember Teebane massacre victims on 33rd anniversary of atrocity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) supports many of the bereaved and injured of Teebane through its Advocacy, Welfare and Health and Wellbeing services.
Director Kenny Donaldson said: “Representatives of our Advocacy service attended this afternoon’s service to show support and solidarity with the Teebane families and to assure them of our ongoing support.
“Teebane was a brutal crime, motivated by sectarian and ethnic hatred.
"Eight Protestants were mercilessly murdered by Provisional IRA terrorists because they dared to work for a living in order to provide for themselves and their families and because they were judged by Irish Republicans as being ‘collaborators with the British’ through their employment.
“Let’s be clear upon this, there are those who live close to the Teebane area who will have had a role in that atrocity, their anonymity has been protected all these years, they have never been held accountable.
“Those who gave the strategic order for Teebane to happen and those who actually detonated the bomb have never yet been held accountable.
“It is very likely that a dozen plus terrorists and their master puppeteers were involved in this attack; an attack which deeply attacked the heart of the community in that area.
“It is important that the Teebane families are not permanently failed, they too deserve justice and accountability, just as others have demanded it, and have been facilitated by this State to receive some measure of it,” added Mr Donaldson.
The men killed were:
Gary Bleeks
Cecil Caldwell
Robert Dunseath
Oswald Gilchrist
David Harkness
Bobby Irons
Richard McConnell
Nigel McKee.