Police have released the name of the woman who died in a road traffic collision in Derrylin on Monday (December 23) night.

Twenty-year old Amy Stokes from Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, died after the single-vehicle incident on the Ballyconnell Road.

In a statement, police added: “Collision Investigation Unit detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the tragic collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. Please call on 101, quoting reference 1642 of 23/12/24.

"Amy’s family have asked the PSNI to pass on that they are devastated by her loss, and that she will be sorely missed by her family and friends. They ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”