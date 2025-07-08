A number of pre-Twelfth of July 'funday' events will be taking place at Cookstown, Magherafelt and Pomeroy.

A family celebration organised by Monrush Social Society is planned to take place at the Monrush housing estate in Cookstown to celebrate the Twelfth of July on Friday.

Plenty of entertainment, including music from local bands, and food has been lined-up for those attending in the build up to lighting the Eleventh Night bonfire.

The organisers are hoping the event will be bigger and better than last year.

In Magherafelt, Leckagh Neighbourhood Partnership is holding an event between 3pm and 6pm on Friday, July 11.

In a social media post they say: "We are gearing up for a day of celebration, connection and family friendship at the annual July Festival.

"The event is a fantastic opportunity to bring all our neighbours, family and friends together to celebrate our culture, and enjoy a day of laughter and connection.

"Everyone is encouaged to come along, meet new faces and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere."

There will be plenty of entertainment laid on for all the family to enjoy.

Pomeroy District Sports and Cultural Association are once again putting on a fun day for young people on Thursday, July 10.

The event will take place at ‘the pitch’ in the Co Tyrone village and runs from 7pm.

It includes carnival games, face painting, balloon modelling, bouncy castle, tug of war, and penalty shootout.

"It’s always a popular event and each year we try and make it that little bit better,” said a spokesperson. “Hopefully the weather will good to us on the evening.”