Lurgan Royal Black Institution members look forward to annual parade in Bangor
Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said it was a tradition that members of Lurgan RBDC No 2 travelled to Bangor for their annual parade.
"The Bangor parade complements the institution’s celebrations at Scarva and is a day for all the family to enjoy,” he said.
Sir Knight Andrew Hamill, Worshipful District Master of Lurgan District No 2, has been a member of RBP 353 for more than 20 years, and is “looking forward” to the parade in Bangor.
He said a combination of tradition and a family day out made the Bangor event very successful over the years.
"We are more than happy to be returning to Bangor this year. We always receive a warm welcome, and we are expecting a strong turnout of spectators to add to the atmosphere of the day,” he said.
Preceptories and bands traditionally gather at Brownlow House in Lurgan on the morning of the demonstration, and a religious service is held before a parade of the town.
The parade leaves Brownlow House at 9.15am and, as is customary, a wreath will be laid at the War Memorial before sir knights board buses for Bangor.
In Bangor, the parade will proceed from Castle Park Avenue at 11.45am, making its way through the resort along Dufferin Avenue, Gray’s Hill, Queen’s Parade, Quay Street, Main Street and Hamilton Road.
The return parade in Lurgan is scheduled for 6.15pm.
