Family in fundraiser for much loved brother who died in tragic work related incident

By Stanley Campbell
Published 7th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
The family of a young Co Tyrone man who died in a work-related incident three years ago have presented a cheque for £14,240 to the Air Ambulance NI.

Adam Newell was an 18-year-old electrician working on a new build property at Tirgan Road Moneymore when the tragedy happened in October 2021.

Adam, from Bridgend, Coagh, was well known in cycling circles as a rising star with the East Tyrone Cycling Club in Cookstown.

The Newell family held a coffee morning and raffle at Donaghendry Parish Church, Stewartstown, in memory of Adam on what would have been his 21st birthday.

Megan and Jemma Newell, Coagh present a cheque for £14,240 to Damien McAnespie from Air Ambulance NI Charity following a coffee morning and raffle held at Donaghendry Parish Church, Stewartstown in memory of their late brother Adam Newell on what would have been his 21st birthday. Credit: SuppliedMegan and Jemma Newell, Coagh present a cheque for £14,240 to Damien McAnespie from Air Ambulance NI Charity following a coffee morning and raffle held at Donaghendry Parish Church, Stewartstown in memory of their late brother Adam Newell on what would have been his 21st birthday. Credit: Supplied
Megan and Jemma Newell, Coagh present a cheque for £14,240 to Damien McAnespie from Air Ambulance NI Charity following a coffee morning and raffle held at Donaghendry Parish Church, Stewartstown in memory of their late brother Adam Newell on what would have been his 21st birthday. Credit: Supplied
His sisters Megan and Jemma later presented a cheque for £14,240 to Damien McAnespie from the Air Ambulance NI charity.

The family are grateful of all the support from the community and businesses which helped to raise such an amazing total.

Since Adam’s untimely passing, the Newell family, friends and wider community have raised over £29,000 for Air Ambulance NI in his memory via donations in lieu of flowers and fundraising events each year.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Their support has funded the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for over four days, potentially saving the lives, brains or limbs of eight individuals in the region. Air Ambulance NI would like to thank Andrew, Mary, Megan and Jemma for their humbling support in memory of Adam, we are very grateful for their incredible donation."

