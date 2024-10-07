Family in fundraiser for much loved brother who died in tragic work related incident
Adam Newell was an 18-year-old electrician working on a new build property at Tirgan Road Moneymore when the tragedy happened in October 2021.
Adam, from Bridgend, Coagh, was well known in cycling circles as a rising star with the East Tyrone Cycling Club in Cookstown.
The Newell family held a coffee morning and raffle at Donaghendry Parish Church, Stewartstown, in memory of Adam on what would have been his 21st birthday.
His sisters Megan and Jemma later presented a cheque for £14,240 to Damien McAnespie from the Air Ambulance NI charity.
The family are grateful of all the support from the community and businesses which helped to raise such an amazing total.
Since Adam’s untimely passing, the Newell family, friends and wider community have raised over £29,000 for Air Ambulance NI in his memory via donations in lieu of flowers and fundraising events each year.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "Their support has funded the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for over four days, potentially saving the lives, brains or limbs of eight individuals in the region. Air Ambulance NI would like to thank Andrew, Mary, Megan and Jemma for their humbling support in memory of Adam, we are very grateful for their incredible donation."