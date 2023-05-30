After their mum Tina sadly died last October, the Hammond children were determined to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support – and by running Belfast City Marathon raised a ‘mind-blowing’ £9100.

Christina, or Tina as she was known, had been diagnosed in September 2021 with lung cancer and fought a brave battle for more than a year, supported by her family and the nurses of MacMillan Cancer Support.

The Hammond family and friends from Scarva who ran the Belfast Marathon in memory of mum Tina Hammond. Tina sadly died last year after battling lung cancer. Her family raised more than £9k in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sadly she passed away on October 12, last year just weeks before her 63rd birthday and her family were determined to give something back due to the exceptional care their mother received prior to her death.

They decided to enter a team of relay runners to Belfast City Marathon, with Tina’s eldest Richard Hammond (45), two of her daughters Lesley-Anne Hammond (26) and Stephanie Richardson (40), Lesley-Anne’s boyfriend, Ross Walker, and their cousin, Rachel McCracken. There is also another sister Kirsty who is 24 but she didn’t take part this time.

Richard said: “We as a family wanted to raise money for Macmillan after the recent passing of our mum, Christina Hammond, due to cancer. Our mum Christina, or more commonly known as Tina, was from Scarva and this is where she raised her family of four along with our dad, Ivan. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2021 and fought bravely until 12th October 2022 when she unfortunately passed away.

Tina and Ivan Hammond from Scarva, Co Armagh. Sadly Tina died last year from lung cancer but her family ran the Belfast Marathon raising more than £9k for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"The Macmillan nurses helped us and our mum the entire time and always went one step further to do everything we needed which we are endlessly grateful for,” said Richard.

"All money raised was through sponsorship for the marathon. We could not have predicted raising such a large amount of money and we are truly amazed at the generosity and compassion everybody who donated has shown us. We cannot thank them all enough. We initially set out with a target of £1000 on the Facebook fundraiser page, this target reached a total of £2010, and the overall amount raised was a mind blowing £9100.

"Big thanks especially to our sponsors ‘Express Distribution Services’ Craigavon. ‘Scruples hairdressers’ Banbridge. ‘Sparks in Colour’ and ‘Whitehaven office supplies’ Portadown. These funds will go to help MacMillan support lots of other families living with the terrible disease, just as they did with ours.

"None of us were ‘runners’ proceeding the marathon and with a bit of training we all completed our stages of the relay. When we all met at the finish line in Ormeau Park, we had a great sense of relief and achievement.”

Ross Walker, Stephanie Richardson, Lesley-Anne Hammond, Daphne Kilpatrick (MacMillan regional representative) Richard Hammond, Rachel McCracken.