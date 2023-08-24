The funeral is to take place of Dr Sean McMahon, a popular and hardworking young medic, who died suddenly after falling ill at South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon.

Dr Sean McMahon, who worked at Craigavon Area Hospital and was due to get married, had been at Health and Wellbeing Suite of the leisure centre when he collapsed on Tuesday evening. It is understood staff at the centre rushed to his aid, performing CPR until an ambulance arrived. He sadly passed away at hospital a short time later.

Requiem Mass is to be held for Dr Sean at St Patrick’s Church, Cullyhanna at 11.30am on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said last night: “At approximately 8.00pm yesterday evening (Tuesday) a gentleman attending the Health & Wellbeing Suite at South Lake Leisure Centre collapsed and became unresponsive. Staff on duty were quick to respond performing CPR until the ambulance service arrived. The gentleman was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where he passed away.”

A spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said: “Dr Sean McMahon was a highly respected and valued member of the anaesthetic team in the Trust, working in the locality which he knew so well and had settled in.

"As a colleague and friend, the shock of Sean’s sudden passing is a great loss to all in the department. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his fiancée, parents, brother, sisters and wider family circle.”

Hundreds of people, including many colleagues, have been sharing their heartbreak and shock at Dr McMahon’s sudden passing. One woman said: “Devastated to hear the passing of Sean. What a lovely person and fantastic doctor and colleague. Thinking of all his family and fiancé at this time.”

Another colleague said: “A true gentleman and a talented doctor. A valued colleague of ours, he will be greatly missed! Heart goes out to Sean's family and friends.”

Another said: “Sincere condolences to Sean’s family friends and fiancée! A great doctor and was a pleasure to work alongside!”

Another woman said: “Sincere condolences to the entire family. It was a pleasure to have worked with Sean! Thinking of you all!”

A friend said: “Debbie I’m heartbroken for you. So sorry for your loss and to Sean’s family also. Such a difficult time for you all. My prayers are with you all at this difficult time.”

Dr Sean was the treasured son of Charles and Frances, loving fiancé of Debbie and devoted brother of Terence, Edel, Aideen, Seárlait and Sarah-Louise.

His remains will be reposing at his family home 9 Oldtown Road, BT35 0JP from Thursday evening (House private on Thursday for family only). Visitors are welcome to pay their respects on Friday & Saturday. Removal on Sunday at 10.30am to St Patrick’s Church, Cullyhanna for 11.30am requiem mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church A One-way system will be in place for the wake entering Oldtown Road via The Sheetrim Road and exiting at Freeduff Church. Please follow the Stewarts instructions.