Tributes have been paid to highly respected retired Portadown GP, Dr William Dobson, who sadly passed away after an illness.

Doctor William Dobson, late of Ridgeway Park South, Portadown, died peacefully in Glenview Nursing Home, Cabragh on August 20, 2023.

Dr ‘Billy’ Dobson, originally from Waringstown, had been a GP in the Portadown area for decades – having joined the practice of Dr George Dougan Snr on Church Street, and later became a medical partner with Dr George Dougan Jnr. He retired at the turn of the Millennium but was still highly regarded by the vast number of patients he had cared for through generations in the Portadown and wider Craigavon area.

A tribute to his late wife Anne in the Belfast Newsletter shared how she has became Billy’s ‘home back-up’ after they were married. “In those days, doctors were often out during the night on house-calls. Billy and George Dougan worked alternative nights, with phone-calls going through direct to their homes. Ann had to prioritise patients and often contacted Billy when he was out on a visit, directing him to the next patient.”

A committed Ulster Unionist, tributes were led by party leader and Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie MC said: “I’m really sorry to hear of the death of Dr William Dobson. William was a long time Ulster Unionist and a pillar of our community in Portadown. He was the family GP in my youth and help my mother in her final months. My thoughts are with Jennifer, Lynne, Julie and the wider Dobson family at this sad time.”

His niece Jo-Anne Dobson described the death of her beloved Uncle Billy as ‘heartbreaking’ adding that he will be sorely missed. “Well loved and highly respected by the entire family circle he was a much loved Portadown GP for decades,” said Jo-Anne who shared a photo of her uncle on a visit to the family farm, The Hermitage, in Waringstown where ‘he was born, grew up and had so many happy memories’.

Jonathan Buckley MLA said: “Very sorry to learn of the passing of Doctor William Dobson. Dr Dobson was a very highly respected member of our Portadown community. I remember some great chats at his home in Ridgeway Park. Deepest sympathies to the entire family.”

Ulster Unionist Cllr Julie Flaherty said: “So very sad to hear. A real gentleman - many stories are told by many Party members of canvas days years ago around Portadown. I only met him a time or 2 when I first joined the UUP...much wisdom and good advice was given in my early days.”

A keen golfer, Dr Dobson also was President of Portadown Golf Club between 1998-2000.

Dr Dobson is mourned by his children Jennifer, Lynne and Julie, sons-in-law, Jeremy, Michael and Ian. He will also be greatly missed by his 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral notice shared that family and friends are welcome at his late residence on Tuesday from 3pm – 8pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 2pm in Armagh Road Presbyterian Church followed by a private committal.