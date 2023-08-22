Three people were taken to hospital last night following a crash involving two cars in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Emergency services, including the NI Ambulance Service, the NI Fire and Rescue Service and the PSNI attended the scene at the Victoria Street junction with the Lough Road.

The PSNI said it received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision in the William Street area of Lurgan just after 7.15pm on Monday, 21st August. A number of people were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry for treatment to injuries which at this stage are not thought to be serious. Photo courtesy of Google.

A section of the road was sealed off for around an hour while firefighters used specialist equipment to cut four people from the vehicles. Four appliances, three from Lurgan and one from Portadown were tasked to the incident said the NI Fire and Rescue Service.

This is a busy junction on the main arterial route into Lurgan and just before Lurgan Train Station. There are regular bottle necks at this stretch of road particularly when the railway gates are down.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision in the William Street area of Lurgan just after 7.15pm on Monday, 21st August.

"A number of people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which at this stage are not thought to be serious.

"We would appeal to anyone travelling in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1625 of 21/08/23.”

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said it received a 999 call at 19:21 on Monday, 21 August following reports of an RTC in the Victoria Street Area, Lurgan.

She said the NIAS despatched three emergency crews to the incident. “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance. One patient was also taken to Daisy Hill Hospital by Ambulance.”

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call to the incident at 7.28pm last night with three Fire Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Portadown Fire Station attending.