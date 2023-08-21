Lurgan GAA club Clan na Gael showed confidence and potential as clash with Crossmaglen ends in draw

Lurgan’s Clan na Gael showed a confident intent to be seen as potential Armagh championship contenders with a ‘commendable’ draw against county champions Crossmaglen on Saturday evening.

Lurgan GAA pundit Eugene Creaney described the game as a ‘riveting’ adding: “This was the biggest crowd seen at the venue for many years.”

-

Some young fans of Clan na Gael celebrating in Davitt Park in Lurgan, Co Armagh after the final whistle which saw a draw against county rivals Crossmaglen in the Senior Club Championships.

-

Spectators were enthralled throughout, especially when Clan Na Gael's Shane Mc Parland rose to knock home the equaliser on the stroke of full time".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eugene said: “The Clan’s lineout contained a host of exciting young talent. Callum O Neill was a contender for the Man of the Match prize, while James Austin will have better days in front of him. Jack Lavery was superb from start to finish, and young Michael McConville who had a difficult policing job on Jamie Clarke, stood out. New talents, Mattie Lennon and Malachy Ward also were introduced.”

He added: “On a quiet night for Stefan Campbell, Shane McParland was the dynamic in the Clan’s performance hitting a goal and 5 points, and causing the visitors’ defence all sorts of problems. Niall Henderson and Sean Mackle probed throughout, and although the blues created at least two goal opportunities, keeping a clean sheet would have been seen as a huge plus for the Lurgan side.

"Jamie Clarke for Rangers had his moments despite the close attention of McConville, Sam McLarnon had the tough job of curtailing the live wire Cian McConville, but was well up to the task.

"With just one point separating the sides at the break, Rangers with a strong wind on their backs and looked the more likely side in the second period particularly when they raced to a 4 points lead inside the closing minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Clan's however hit 3 points of the last 5 scores of the game all coming from McParland and concluding with a late goal which thrilled both the neutrals and the home fans,” said Mr Creaney.

He added: "Clan Na Gael will now travel to Mullaghbawn before facing Sarsfields at Davitt Park in the last game of the group stages.”

Meanwhile the derby between Clann Eireann and St Peter’s left the whites trailing at 3 points to the Clann’s 18 points.