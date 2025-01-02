Family shocked to be told crows had stolen stones from loved ones grave
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Patricia Rogers and her partner Stephen were upset when they visited Stephen’s mother’s grave in the run up to Christmas.
"She was like a second mother to me,” explained Patricia. “We lost her in May 2023.
"We went up to New Blaris Cemetery to lay Christmas wreaths and we were met with just concrete on the grave.
"All of the emerald green stones on the grave had gone.
"They were very expensive stones and when we went up there was nothing left but concrete. “It is very upsetting.”
The family were deeply concerned about what had happened and, having heard reports of theft from other local graves, they contacted Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.
However, according to the council the thieves of the stones were not likely to be human, but rather birds, who have taken a fancy to the shiny stones, taking them away for their nests.
As strange as this seems, there have been several reports over the years of birds being attracted to stones and stealing them from graves.
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said they are reviewing the situation in the hope that steps can be taken to prevent this happening to another family in the future.
The council has also urged families to consider what stones they choose for their loved ones graves.
A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said: “We have become aware that birds appear to be attracted to polished stones that have been used on a number graves in our cemeteries causing them to become displaced.
"This is an issue that has previously been reported across Northern Ireland and the UK.
"Graves are of great importance to people and we recognise that this can be upsetting for the families and loved ones who care for and maintain them.
"We are reviewing the situation currently to determine if there is anything that can be done to prevent this.
"Anyone currently maintaining or preparing a grave may wish to consider avoiding the use of polished stones.”