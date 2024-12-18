New Lisburn radio station hits the airwaves

Lisburn’s new radio station has taken to the airwaves with its official launch on Saturday December 14.

The station, called Radio Lisburn Live, is the brainchild of local businessman Johnny Glover.

The owner of Bar 15 in the city centre, Johnny also has a background in radio presenting and is passionate about both the new radio station and Lisburn itself.

"Radio Lisburn Live has been in the making for ten years,” Johnny explained.

Lisburn new radio station is officially launched by Mayor Kurtis Dickson, with owner Johnny Glover and son Ben. Pic credit: Lisburn Radio Live

"The project started as a small studio in the bar but I knew I wanted something bigger and to make it more accessible for the local community.

“I have lived in Lisburn all my life and I am passionate about it.”

The station is based at Lisburn Enterprise Centre, with Johnny and his family fitting out the entire studio themselves.

Johnny has a background in radio and shares his passion for the airwaves with his son Ben, who is also helping to run the new station.

"I have been involved in radio for many years before this,” Johnny continued.

"I worked at BFBS, the forces station at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn.

"I always had a passion for radio. I helped to launch Seven FM in Ballymena and worked with Q Radio in Coleraine.

"I always knew I wanted to operate a locally based community run radio station.

"Radio for me isn’t about financial gain, it’s about the community and building a community hub for like-minded people to involved in radio.”

Johnny has put out an appeal for anyone who would like to be involved in the running of the station to get in touch.

Whether you want to have your own show, have an idea for a segment, or would like to help out behind the scenes, Johnny is keen to hear from anyone, of any age, whether you have experience in the media or not.

"The plan is to get the local community involved,” Johnny continued.

"We have had a positive response so far from people with and without experience.

"We want people who can talk, the rest of it is just pushing buttons!"

If you want to get involved with the station, you can fill out a form on the website at https://radiolisburnlive.com/index.php/get-involved/.

Now that the station is officially launched, it will be gradually building and developing throughout 2025 so now is the ideal time to get involved.

The station can be heard on DAB radio throughout Lisburn and Belfast, and as far as Carrickfergus, Banbridge, and Newry.

As well as being on digital radio, the station can also be found on Freeview TV channel 277, and if you have an Alexa device or Google Home, you can simply ask it to play Radio Lisburn Live and tune into the local station.

“I would really love to see us expand but we need people to rally behind us,” Johnny continued.

"We are non-profit. Any money generated through the radio station will go back into making the station bigger and better,

"I am really excited about it.”