The BetMcLean Cup is at Windsor Park in Belfast but Portadown fans and dedicated supporters have been hard at work on getting the town decked out in a sea of red and white ahead of Sunday’s match.

Fans are full of anticipation as Portadown FC get ready to play Linfield FC in the BetMcLean Cup Final on Sunday.

The Red Terrace is a supporters’ group working with the club aiming to bring a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere to all games.

A spokesperson said: “We crowd funded to raise money to make a crowd display. Such was the response our supporters donated more than £2500 which was used to buy material for the display this Sunday.”