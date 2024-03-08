Fans all geared up for the Portadown FC versus Linfield FC cup final on Sunday
and live on Freeview channel 276
The BetMcLean Cup is at Windsor Park in Belfast but Portadown fans and dedicated supporters have been hard at work on getting the town decked out in a sea of red and white ahead of Sunday’s match.
The Red Terrace is a supporters’ group working with the club aiming to bring a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere to all games.
A spokesperson said: “We crowd funded to raise money to make a crowd display. Such was the response our supporters donated more than £2500 which was used to buy material for the display this Sunday.”
Another supporters’ club, the Eden Reds which run out of Gary's Bar will see over 350 supporters travel with them to the game on Sunday – an amazing feat for a supporters’ club. Expect a large number of buses outside the bar on Sunday.