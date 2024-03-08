Fans all geared up for the Portadown FC versus Linfield FC cup final on Sunday

Super fans of Portadown FC have Shamrock Park all decked out ready for the cup final with Linfield FC on Sunday.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 8th Mar 2024, 14:52 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 16:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The BetMcLean Cup is at Windsor Park in Belfast but Portadown fans and dedicated supporters have been hard at work on getting the town decked out in a sea of red and white ahead of Sunday’s match.

-

Read More
Competition for tickets to the Pleasure Boys in Banbridge put Lurgan firm Tommy ...
Fans are full of anticipation as Portadown FC get ready to play Linfield FC in the BetMcLean Cup Final on Sunday.Fans are full of anticipation as Portadown FC get ready to play Linfield FC in the BetMcLean Cup Final on Sunday.
Fans are full of anticipation as Portadown FC get ready to play Linfield FC in the BetMcLean Cup Final on Sunday.
Most Popular

-

The Red Terrace is a supporters’ group working with the club aiming to bring a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere to all games.

A spokesperson said: “We crowd funded to raise money to make a crowd display. Such was the response our supporters donated more than £2500 which was used to buy material for the display this Sunday.”

Another supporters’ club, the Eden Reds which run out of Gary's Bar will see over 350 supporters travel with them to the game on Sunday – an amazing feat for a supporters’ club. Expect a large number of buses outside the bar on Sunday.

Related topics:PortadownBelfast