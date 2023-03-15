The Irish News Group has sold its Farm Week newspaper to National World Publishing Ltd, the parent company of this website.

David Montgomery, executive chairman of National World, said he was pleased to add Farm Week to the portfolio.

Speaking about the sale, Dominic Fitzpatrick, The Irish News Group, said: “Farm Week, has been at the heart of the farming industry in Northern Ireland since 1961, and the new owners have a strong personal connection with the farming community and industry here. We are confident this move will provide the right focus for the future of the publication.

"This decision is part of a wider transformation strategy for our media business. We remain committed to growth and investment in a way that focuses on the ambitions of the collective group companies.”

David Montgomery, National World Publishing Ltd commented: “We are pleased to add Farm Week to our portfolio that includes Farming Life and many weekly newspapers, including the Newry Reporter and Banbridge Chronicle that support and report on the agricultural sector.