Farming family Leanne and Trevor Hutchinson from Maghera feature in 'Rare Breed - A Farming Year'

Leanne and Trevor Hutchinson, from outside Maghera, are first time farmers will feature in UTV's hugely popular ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ which has returned to our screens.

They started a small mixed enterprise and in 2023, they’re putting time and money into pedigree pigs. They’ve big plans to show at Balmoral in two months’ time and they’re buying a new sow from Robbie Neil in Crossgar, who’s also their mentor.

They will feature in the second episode of the series which is takes place in February along a number of other new faces.

‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ is the ground-breaking year-in-the-life observational documentary series charting the agricultural year, giving a unique insight into one of Northern Ireland’s largest and oldest industries. Now in its twelfth year, the series has taken viewers into the farming world through the lives of farmers across the country. Filmed during 2023, each episode captures the highs and lows of each month of the year, as the families

Trevor and Leanne Hutchinson. Credit: Submitted

deal with economic and environmental challenges.

All the families featured reflect the diversity and innovation in Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector. Be they big or small, traditional beef, sheep, dairy, pig or arable, farm shops or even tourism, the passion and commitment shines through in every episode.