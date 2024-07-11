Fashion influencers Olivia Neill, Aoife Malone and Aoife O’Farrell helping Northern Ireland public to save in style
Keeping on top of the latest trends can not only prove costly, but it also has an alarmingly large effect on our carbon footprint.
Figuring out where to start on your savings journey while still hoping to update your wardrobe may seem daunting, but there are more than enough resources out there to help you - it’s just about finding them.
Northern Ireland is renowned for its ingenuity when faced with hardships, so here are some of the best shops and stars in the country to help point you in the right direction.
SECOND HAND SHOPPING
Finding affordable clothing that isn’t unethically produced at a high volume can be incredibly tricky.
With many online shoppers wishing to avoid giving what little available money they have to controversial fast fashion outlets, sustainable shopping is booming as a result of the rise in second-hand steals.
Online search results for thrifting have more than doubled in the last few years since money struggles have become more apparent, but customers can cut back even more by dodging the delivery charge and opting to browse in-person at charity, vintage and thrifting shops as well as car boot sales and other second-hand events.
Belfast is a treasure trove of unwanted goods, so step away from Depop and Vinted then head into the city centre to see what fantastic finds you can discover in-store.
Get ready to dig and rummage through the plethora of items on offer in these vintage and thrift shops across Belfast that you can check out:
St. Vincent de Paul, 196-200 Antrim Road
St. Vincent de Paul, often shortened to SVP, is one of Northern Ireland’s most recognisable charities, founded as a drive to help those most vulnerable in the community.
Contributing nearly three million pounds each year, SVP are based in a range of areas throughout Northern Ireland and sell generous donations provided by the public as well as being run by multiple volunteers who ensure every item presented is of quality.
Offering a cosy thrifting experience for everyone who visits, customers are sure to find new vintage apparel to give a new lease of life.
For more information, go to svp.ie
Octopus’s Garden, 11A Wellington Street
A vintage shop close to Belfast’s City Hall on Wellington Street, Octopus’s Garden is the go-to spot for all musicheads and fans of pop culture
From records to the perfect pair of Levi’s, this spot truly has it all, so be prepared to spend hours browsing the brilliant array of stock inside, including merchandise and memorabilia dating back decades perfect for music lovers.
With a continuous run of sales, Octopus’s Garden promises to let you build your new wardrobe without burning a hole in your pocket.
For more information, go to instagram.com/octopussgardenbelfast
Young Savage, 22 Church Lane
Young Savage, situated on Church Lane in the heart of the city centre, is another excellent place to find vintage goods.
For high quality items at an affordable price, this quirky shop needs to be on your itinerary for your next trip into Belfast. With an expressive range of stock, you are guaranteed to find what you are looking for inside of Young Savage.
For more information, go to instagram.com/theyoungsavagebelfast
Oxfam, 21 Fountain Street
Much like SVP, Oxfam is another charity organisation that offers great style and vintage pieces whilst also helping improve the lives of those in need.
Boasting various locations scattered throughout Belfast, Oxfam’s hefty amount of memorabilia and stylings date from every decade.
Not only can you curate your own collection of clothes, jewellery and accessories at a fantastic price, you can even feel good about spending money on both good items and a good cause.
For more information, go to oxfamireland.org
Vintage & Retro (British Red Cross Shop), 28 Botanic Avenue
If your taste verges more towards the style of the 1950s, then Vintage & Retro is the place for you. Not far from the Ulster Museum, the south Belfast store offers a cosy thrifting experience, with a genuine range of true vintage pieces and stylings.
The perfect place to go if you long for a touch of the Golden Age within your wardrobe, you’re sure to be amazed by what you find inside.
For more information, go to instagram.com/redcrossvintage
Petty Kingdom, Lombard Street
Featuring a massive denim collection, from Levi’s to Wrangler, Petty Kingdom does not stray far from Belfast’s main shops and fashion outlets.
Providing a more modern twist on thrifting, Petty Kingdom places more focus on designer names, ensuring your purchase is of the highest quality.
Petty Kingdom is great for those with expensive taste as you are guaranteed to get the best of designer vintage fashion, which comes with a reasonable and affordable price tag.
For more information, go to instagram.com/pettykingdombelfast
INFLUENTIAL INSTAGRAMMERS
Should you not be planning a trip to browse Belfast’s bargain shops anytime soon or simply prefer saving time by shopping from the comfort of your sofa, there are still plenty of ways to get ‘fit-spiration.
Northern Irish influencers and social media personalities are at the forefront of the thrifting revolution by not only advocating for sustainability in the fashion industry, but also contributing to the movement by selling their own fashionable pieces online.
Here are three stylish stars you can take inspiration from as well as taking clothes from their wardrobes through Depop, Vinted, eBay and more:
Olivia Neill
Olivia Neill is a well-known name and face for social media users, with her proud Belfast accent facilitating her rise to fame on TikTok alongside her honest attitude.
Fashion-obsessed model, podcast host and social media socialite Olivia is not one to shy away from being sustainable, with her own Depop page accumulating a huge 81k following.
The influencer has certainly proved to live up to her job title after influencing 2.2m combined Instagram and TikTok followers to take the sustainable route when it comes to fashion.
You can visit Olivia’s Instagram at instagram.com/olivianeill or shop her Depop listings on depop.com/_olivianeill
Aoife Malone
Belfast-born fashion graduate and trendsetter, Aoife Malone dedicates her time showing her followers what can be done with a pre-loved wardrobe.
Her quirky and alternative takes on ensembles and outfits make her 14.7k Instagram followers think twice about spending the money on something new.
With an active Depop page, Edinburgh-based Aoife promotes the sustainable route by selling her clothes onto a new home for someone else to get creative with as well as liking other listings which she takes an interest in.
You can visit Aoife’s Instagram at instagram.com/aoifemalone or shop her Depop listings on depop.com/aoifemalone
Aoife O’Farrell
Aoife O’Farrell shot to fame on TikTok, with her following growing in numbers everyday due to her quick-witted humour and sharp fashion sense.
Sharing GRWM’s and hauls all over her page, Aoife does not shy away from sustainable fashion, boasting both a successful Depop and Vinted page.
Aoife regularly shares her sustainable fashion finds with her followers, being the proud owner of a thrifted wardrobe as well as an extensive vintage jewellery collection.
You can visit Aoife’s Instagram at instagram.com/aoifeofarrell84 or shop her Depop listings on depop.com/aoifeofarrell and Vinted listings on vinted.co.uk/aoifeofarrell
With many people choosing the path of sustainability and adding to the ever-growing revenue of the sustainable fashion industry, you could be part of the numbers too if you start now.
