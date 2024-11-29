A Portadown student says winning a prestigious scholarship has lifted a weight of her shoulders as she pursues her dream of working in the film industry

Niamh McCann has secured the prestigious JP McManus All Ireland scholarship, which will provide £5,500 per year of financial assistance for the duration of her undergraduate degree programme.

The programme offers 25 scholarships per year with six of these available to the top level 3 Extended Diploma students across each of the further education colleges in Northern Ireland.

Niamh studied the Media level 3 Extended Diploma at Southern Regional College’s (SRC) Armagh campus and has progressed to studying a BA (Hons) Degree in Film Studies and Production at Queens University Belfast.

Award-winning student Niamh McCann with Lee Campbell,principal & CEO of Southern Regional College. Photo:submitted

Niamh said: “Receiving the scholarship has lifted a weight of my shoulders. I was scared going to university because of the cost involved, but now I will be able to enjoy university more as there won’t be the same financial pressure.”

Niamh applied for the scholarship earlier this year after her aunt saw details of it being promoted on SRC’s social media accounts. And she was delighted when Southern Regional College’s principal and chief executive Officer, Lee Campbell phoned and relayed the good news of her successful application via her mum.

Niamh enrolled on SRC’s Media level 3 Extended Diploma late, having originally set her sights on undertaking A-levels at secondary school.

Niamh says: “I wasn’t loving A-levels at school. I thought you always needed to do A-levels to get into university and never considered equivalents until later on.

"I left it until late September, early October before transferring to the college as I wanted to give A-levels a chance and don’t like giving up. I tried to settle into the A-level programme but came to the realisation that it wasn’t a route I wanted to pursue.

“The college has prepared me for going to university, by furthering my independent studying skills and multitasking skills. I’m very grateful for my time at SRC and everything I have learnt and experienced.”

Production Course

At Queen’s, Niamh is enjoying her film studies and production course. Whilst she is undertaking three modules this first semester and relishing them all, the production module is edging its way into being her favourite.

“At university I’ve been creating a film with several classmates. We got to pick our own roles, and I chose writing and developing the film concept. It’s been very rewarding to see my idea transcribed into a full film.”

Lee Campbell, principal and CEO of SRC, commented: “Congratulations to Niamh on successfully winning the JP McManus All Ireland Scholarship. This scholarship is a wonderful opportunity for students to progress their studies at a third level institution and be reassured by the financial support the scholarship provides.

"I wish Niamh all the best with the Film Studies and Production Degree she is now undertaking.”

Regarding future career plans, Niamh hopes to become a successful writer on blockbuster films and see her name in credits in the future.