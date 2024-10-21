Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sustainable packaging company Huhtamaki has begun production of moulded fibre drinks lids at its site in Lurgan.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The expansion at the site, which employs approximately 300, marks an important step in Huhtamaki’s ongoing commitment to meeting the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

The new moulded fibre lid production line was officially opened by Fredrik Davidsson, President, Fiber Foodservice E-A-O, Huhtamaki, on a visit to Lurgan last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lids, used for both hot and cold disposable cups, are fully compostable and a direct replacement for plastic lids.

Pictured cutting the ribbon to open the new smooth molded fibre production line at Huhtamaki’s facility in Lurgan, are, from left: Richard Smith, General Manager at Huhtamaki (Lurgan); Kim Aganimov, SVP New Businesses FFS EAO; Fredrik Davidsson, President FFS EAO; Andy Hesp, General Manager UK&I MU. Picture: Matt Mackey

Huhtamaki said this investment will increase its global capacity and footprint in Smooth Moulded Fibre (SMF) products, complementing its existing SMF production sites in Germany, Holland, and the USA, as well as capacity created together with the company’s strategic partners in Asia.

"We are very excited to start supplying locally made smooth moulded fibre lids to our customers also in the UK and Ireland,” said Fredrik Davidsson.

"This investment is a demonstration of our commitment to working with our customers to deliver sustainable packaging solutions from nearby. Our technology provides products with superior quality and competitiveness, backed by a 70-year legacy of paper pulping at Lurgan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headquartered in Finland, Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world.

Its innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage, the company operates in 37 countries and 103 operating locations around the world.