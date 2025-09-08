A poignant memorial event will be held in Ballymoney to mark 30 years since the tragic deaths of two emergency responders.

The Fire Brigades Union NI are holding a memorial plaque unveiling in Ballymoney Fire Station to commemorate Firefighter Robin Neill and EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) Allister Barr who lost their lives during an incident at a farm in 1995.

Mr Neill, who was a father-of-two and part-time fireman from Ballymoney, died alongside Mr Barr, who became the first ambulance officer in Northern Ireland to lose his life while on duty.

They died at an incident on a Kilraughts farm when a plumber collapsed in a well.

The memorial plaque unveiling will be held in Ballymoney Fire Station. Credit NI FRS

Posting on social media, the union said: The Fire Brigades Union region 2 Northern Ireland invite you to attend a Red and Green plaque unveiling to commemorate our fallen colleagues Firefighter Robin Neill and EMT Allister Barr on the 30th anniversary of their deaths Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

"Please assemble at 6.30pm at Ballymoney Fire Station. Plaques to be unveiled at 7pm. All welcome.”