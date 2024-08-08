Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters spent an hour cutting a woman from a car following a single vehicle crash near Markethill, Co Armagh this morning.

Firefighters from Newry and Armagh were tasked to the incident near Gosford Forest Park on the Gosford Road, Markethill. The car was overturned onto its roof.

Crews from the NI Fire and Rescue Service used specialist cutting equipment to release the woman who was then taken to hospital for treatment.

As well as the two fire appliances the incident was also attended by the NI Ambulance Service and the PSNI.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash which happened at around 10.30am this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received and responded to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at Gosford Road, Markethill, shortly before 10.30am today, Thursday 8th August.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

"The female driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution,” said a spokesperson for the PSNI.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call to the emergency at 10.31 on Thursday morning and sent one Fire Appliance from Newry Fire Station and another appliance from Armagh Fire Station to the scene on the Gosford Road, Markethill.

“Firefighters were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle. Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to rescue one casualty who was transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 11.21am.”