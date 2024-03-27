Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will see staff, members and friends of Gateway step up to the challenge of walking over hot coals on Wednesday, March 27 from 7:30pm at Carrick Castle Green.

The firewalk aims to raise much-needed funds for the organisation, which runs a leisure club for adults with a learning disability.

A long-standing volunteer with Gateway, Mr Monteith was recognised for his services in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Trevor Monteith MBE, who passed away in 2022, was former president of Carrickfergus Senior Gateway Club. Photo: Carrickfergus Senior Gateway Club

He first became involved with Carrickfergus Adult Centre and, later, Senior Gateway after his daughter Sally Anne left Rosstullagh School in 1980.

Mr Monteith went on to hold a number of positions within the club, from treasurer to chairperson and eventually president in 2010.

He also joined Carrickfergus Adult Centre Parents’ Committee; was chairperson, treasurer, and later Trustee of Carrickfergus and District Mencap Society, and was an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Carrickfergus.

In a Facebook post paying tribute to their former president, who passed away in 2022, Carrickfergus Senior Gateway Club said: “Trevor was an incredible individual who dedicated his life to serving and advocating for people with learning disabilities.

“His tireless efforts and unwavering commitment made a profound impact on our club and the wider community. He volunteered for many years, demonstrating his passion for supporting others.

“Notably, Trevor walked the Great Wall of China to raise funds for Mencap, showcasing his dedication to making a difference. His wisdom and knowledge were invaluable, and he generously shared them by serving on numerous committees.”

Donations to the worthy cause can be made to Senior Gateway Club Leader, Thomas Haighton via PayPal at [email protected]

More information on the firewalk can also be found on the Carrickfergus Senior Gateway Club Facebook page.

“Though we miss Trevor dearly, his memory lives on in our hearts, and we often fondly reminisce about his remarkable contributions,” the organisation added.