Basic First Aid training classes, including in Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), will be carried out at community facilities in Newtownabbey over the coming months.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtowabbey Council said: “There are around 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCAs) in NI each year.

"Having someone trained in CPR and AED nearby can significantly increase the chance of survival. Following on from the installation of defibrillators into community centres, the council will be hosting Basic First Aid including AED and CPR training.

“This training is aimed at community organisations and individuals who use the council’s community centres.

Cllr Leah Smyth is joined by Maria McCreight from Staff Training along with Council Community Facilities staff, Paul Townsend and Jordan Mairs at the launch of the CPR and AED Training at Stiles Community Centre.

"In Northern Ireland there is only approximately a 10 per cent chance of surviving an OHCA. The British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland states that every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by up to 10 per cent. However, in some cases, early CPR and defibrillation can more than double the chances of survival. Therefore, having a firm understanding of CPR and the confidence to operate a defibrillator correctly can be crucial in an emergency.”

Anyone wishing to attend a session can book, by clicking here, to attend a class in Neillsbrook Community Centre on May 15 (1.30pm – 4.30pm), Stiles Community Centre on July 19 (5.30pm – 8.30pm) and Lilian Bland Pavilion on August 14 (1.30pm – 4.30pm).