Five year old dancer Avannah Graham from the Naomi Orr School of Dance is crowned World Champion
Lisburn welcomed home World Champion Avannah Graham, age five years old, who was recently crowned Under 6 World Champion 2022.
Eleven dancers from Naomi Orr School Of Dance headed down to Dublin to represented Northern Ireland and Lisburn in July at the World Lyrical Dance Championships.
Bringing back many top 10 trophies, all of the dancers performed their hearts out.
Throughout the year these dancers had to qualify to earn their spot on the world stage. Dancers from around the world, even as far as South Africa, came to be part of this amazing competition. With a very high standard of dance, they knew how hard they had to work.
They had to compete to get into the top six for their age group for the Grand Final to see who would come out on top and be crowned the world champion.
These following dancers received top six places -
Avannah Graham under 6 – 1st place world champion
Tayla Robinson Under 16 – 3rd place
Darcey Sangan Under 8 – 5th place
Demi Wills Over 18 – 6th place
The local dancers also received these following results, just missing out on those top six placings.
Alex Lindsay Under 18 – 8th place
Lauren Frazer Over 18 – 8th place
Sophia Donnelly Under 10 – 10th place
Speaking about the results Naomi Orr said: “We are over the moon with our amazing results and bringing back World Champions to Lisburn has been wonderful.
“We are heading to the All-Ireland Championships in January 2023 and the World Championships in August 2023, to hopefully retain our titles.
“We try to fundraise as much as possible for the dancers to attend these amazing opportunities and are asking if any business would like to give any donations towards these championships. We will advertise the business on our social media and merchandise we wear for these events.”
If you have a child at home and would like for them to be part of Naomi Orr School Of Dance, registration is now open for new students. No experience needed, ages 3 years+
If you would like to help towards fundraising for the dancers to get to more championships, contact 07585633601 or email [email protected]