Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven dancers from Naomi Orr School Of Dance headed down to Dublin to represented Northern Ireland and Lisburn in July at the World Lyrical Dance Championships.

Bringing back many top 10 trophies, all of the dancers performed their hearts out.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the year these dancers had to qualify to earn their spot on the world stage. Dancers from around the world, even as far as South Africa, came to be part of this amazing competition. With a very high standard of dance, they knew how hard they had to work.

Avannah Graham was crowned World Champion

They had to compete to get into the top six for their age group for the Grand Final to see who would come out on top and be crowned the world champion.

These following dancers received top six places -

Avannah Graham under 6 – 1st place world champion

Tayla Robinson Under 16 – 3rd place

Dancers who took part in the championships. Tayla Robinson. Lauren Frazer. Nevaeh Hedges. Demi Wills. Alex Lindsay. Amber McClurg. Darcey Sangan. Darcie Hooks. Sophia Donnelly. Megan Mateer. Avannah Graham. Photographs by Ronnie Beattie Lisburn

Darcey Sangan Under 8 – 5th place

Demi Wills Over 18 – 6th place

The local dancers also received these following results, just missing out on those top six placings.

Alex Lindsay Under 18 – 8th place

Dancers who took part in the championships. Tayla Robinson. Lauren Frazer. Nevaeh Hedges. Demi Wills. Alex Lindsay. Amber McClurg. Darcey Sangan. Darcie Hooks. Sophia Donnelly. Megan Mateer. Avannah Graham. Photographs by Ronnie Beattie Lisburn

Lauren Frazer Over 18 – 8th place

Sophia Donnelly Under 10 – 10th place

Speaking about the results Naomi Orr said: “We are over the moon with our amazing results and bringing back World Champions to Lisburn has been wonderful.

“We are heading to the All-Ireland Championships in January 2023 and the World Championships in August 2023, to hopefully retain our titles.

Avannah Graham was crowned World Champion. She is pictured with Naomi Orr and Mandy Orr

“We try to fundraise as much as possible for the dancers to attend these amazing opportunities and are asking if any business would like to give any donations towards these championships. We will advertise the business on our social media and merchandise we wear for these events.”

If you have a child at home and would like for them to be part of Naomi Orr School Of Dance, registration is now open for new students. No experience needed, ages 3 years+