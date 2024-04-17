Five-year-old Magherafelt boy praised by police for alerting emergency services to family member in trouble
In a social media post, Mid Ulster PSNI said young Harry "truly is a hero!"
Police received a 999 call from the youngster on Tuesday alerting them about emergency and that he needed the police to help.
The post reads: "Thanks to Harry's quick thinking, Magherafelt Policing Neighbourhood Team and the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were able to get on the scene quickly and step in to prevent any harm coming to the family member."
The boy’s efforts has produced flood of comments on the PSNI’s Facebook page.
One reads: ‘Not all hero's wear capes! He recognised a member of family needed the emergency services and they were able to come and help! Well done young man! Take a bow!!’
‘Well done weeman police officer in the making,’ says another.
And: “Well done little Harry and a credit to the parents.”