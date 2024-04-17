Five-year-old Magherafelt boy praised by police for alerting emergency services to family member in trouble

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a social media post, Mid Ulster PSNI said young Harry "truly is a hero!"

Police received a 999 call from the youngster on Tuesday alerting them about emergency and that he needed the police to help.

The post reads: "Thanks to Harry's quick thinking, Magherafelt Policing Neighbourhood Team and the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were able to get on the scene quickly and step in to prevent any harm coming to the family member."

Quick thinking Harry gives a thumbs up from a police car. Credit: PSNI

The boy’s efforts has produced flood of comments on the PSNI’s Facebook page.

One reads: ‘Not all hero's wear capes! He recognised a member of family needed the emergency services and they were able to come and help! Well done young man! Take a bow!!’

‘Well done weeman police officer in the making,’ says another.