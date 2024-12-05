Flooding hits several roads across Co Armagh as Storm Darragh hits

By Carmel Robinson
Published 5th Dec 2024, 17:24 BST
Widespread flooding across Co Armagh has left many roads difficult to drive in and others completely impassable as Storm Darragh hits.

With the Met Office predicting more rain, motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution due to the prevalence of flash flooding.

Most Popular

-

placeholder image
Read More
Heart-warming video, starring Portadown pensioner, showcases positive side of yo...
Some roads are barely passable as is clear here on the Armagh Road, Tandragee as Storm Darragh hits.placeholder image
Some roads are barely passable as is clear here on the Armagh Road, Tandragee as Storm Darragh hits.

-

In Lurgan, Donard Gardens is badly flooded. DUP Cllr Peter Haire said NI Water has been contacted but the road remains badly flooded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Tandragee parts of the main Armagh Road are also flooded. Local Independent Unionist Cllr Paul Berry said the Armagh road passed Castle Rise and Laurelvale Road junction has been reported to the Department for Infrastructure.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for across NI with potentially damaging winds. A separate yellow weather warning for heavy rain which could lead to some flooding is also in place.

Storm Darragh is to bring strong winds and heavy rain until Saturday across Co Armagh, Co Down, Co Tyrone, and most of Ireland north and south.

Related topics:Storm DarraghMet Office
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice