Flute band golf day raises thousands of pounds for charity

Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band have been busy fundraising for Lucy’s Lucky Numbers, which donates to various charities, including Emerge Counselling Service and TinyLife.

The band recently held its Fifth Annual Charity Golf Day at Edenmore Golf Club, raising £6,200, which brings their overall total since its inception back in September 2020 to £22,810.92.

For 2024, the band decided to support band member Chris McComb and his new venture with Lucy's Lucky Number Competitions - a competition page with fantastic prizes and great odds at affordable prices, which also donates a percentage of every ticket sold to their chosen charity. This year, Chris decided to opt for two charities partners - Emerge Counselling Services and TinyLife.

A spokesperson for the band explained: “The day itself could not have turned out better. The weather provided perfect playing conditions for our golfers on an immaculately kept course.

Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band annual golf day raised thousands of pounds for charity. Pic credit: Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band

"On the day the event was won by ‘Geordie’ Adams, adding his name to the O’Brien Family Claret Jug alongside his brother, Ian, who had also won the Golf Day previously.”

The Officers and Members of Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band would once again like to thank the staff at Edenmore Golf and Country Club, as well as everyone who took part or helped in any way.

The band had a positive 2024 with membership growing and a new uniform purchased.

In June, 36 bands, from all over the country, attended the competition parade.

The band would like to thank the marching band community and the local people from our city for the continued support. The street collection on the night totalled £2,312.20.